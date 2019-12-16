Mathematics Doctoral Scholarship Exam On January 25

Candidates can register for the exam online till January 5.

The Mathematics Doctoral Scholarship 2020 test will be held on January 25. The National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM) would conduct the exam for selecting candidates for grant of the scholarship. Candidates can register for the exam online till January 5. However the application fee would be increased from December 26. The first centre-wise sorted list of candidates for the test will be published around December 20. A second list will be published around January 1 and a third list around January 12.

Apply Online

The test would also be a screening exam for admission to PhD / integrated PhD in Mathematics / Applied Mathematics for the academic year 2020-21 at Harish Chandra Research Institute (HRI), Allahabad; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali; Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune; National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar; and the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc), Chennai.

"The scholarship is granted for a term of four years starting August 2020, but needs to be renewed every year, the renewal being subject to satisfactory progress as judged by NBHM. It is extendable to a fifth year at NBHM's discretion," reads the exam notice.

The scholarship "consists of a monthly fellowship and a contingency grant, the rates of which are revised from time to time. The current rates are as follows: monthly fellowship Rs 31,000 for the first two years and Rs 35,000 for the subsequent two / three years; yearly contingency grant Rs 40,000. In addition, house rent allowance (HRA) is payable as per central government norms," the details released by NBHM reads.

Click here for more Education News