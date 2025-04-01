NBEMS Releases WhatsApp Channel For Students, Healthcare Professionals

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has launched its official WhatsApp channel for students and other stakeholders to disseminate real-time updates on medical education. Stakeholders can follow the channel through the following link:

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAseBd7T8bTcZS9mg20

An official notification by the NBEMS reads, "To enhance accessibility to critical information, NBEMS has launched its official WhatsApp Channel, serving as a trusted platform for disseminating real-time updates."



The channel can be accessed by candidates, medical institutions, faculty members, and healthcare professionals.



The NBEMS WhatsApp channel aims to keep stakeholders informed about essential developments, including:



Examinations: Timely notifications regarding examination schedules, information bulletin, application procedures, admit card availability, result announcements etc.



Accreditation: Updates on accreditation processes, eligibility criteria, application requirements etc for institutions seeking accreditation with NBEMS.



Training and Monitoring: Information on counselling for admission to various NBEMS courses, registration with NBEMS as trainee, training guidelines, thesis, webinars and academic programs etc.

