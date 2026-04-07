Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test Result 2026 Out, Here's Direct Link To Check

NBEMS GPAT Result 2026 Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) Result 2026. Those who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website, natboard.edu.in. According to the official notice, seven questions in GPAT 2026 were found to be technically incorrect. Full marks have been awarded to all candidates for these questions, irrespective of whether they were attempted. Additionally, the answer key for four questions has been revised, and marks for these have been awarded only to candidates who selected the corrected answers.

GPAT Result 2026: Here's Direct Link To Check

GPAT 2026 Cut-Off Details

The category-wise cut-off percentile, score, and closing rank have been released along with the result.

General (Non-PwBD): 96.2586493 percentile, score 213, rank 2059

General (PwBD): 48.9825988 percentile, score 104

EWS (Non-PwBD): 90.8238059 percentile, score 180

OBC-NCL: 90.0870992 percentile, score 177

SC: 76.4664192 percentile, score 142

ST: 59.1939124 percentile, score 116

Total Qualified Candidates

A total of 5,362 candidates have qualified GPAT 2026.

General category: 1,739 candidates (including EWS)

OBC-NCL: 2,308 candidates

SC: 900 candidates

ST: 415 candidates

Scorecard Availability and Validity

NBEMS will release individual GPAT 2026 scorecards on or after April 15, 2026. Candidates will be able to download their scorecards using login credentials.

The scorecards will remain available for six months only on the official website. NBEMS will not send scorecards via email or post. The GPAT 2026 score will remain valid for three years.

Admission and Counselling

NBEMS has clarified that qualifying GPAT does not guarantee admission to MPharm programmes or scholarships. The counselling process and document verification will be conducted by the concerned authorities. The result data will be shared with the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for further admission processes.

Tie-Breaking Criteria

In case of a tie in scores, NBEMS will follow these criteria in order:

Candidate with fewer incorrect answers will be ranked higher

Older candidate will be given preference

Higher Class 12 marks

Higher Class 10 marks

How To Check GPAT Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to access the rank list:

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

Click on the "Examinations" tab and select GPAT

Open the "Results" section

Click on "GPAT Rank List 2026 (PDF)"

Download and save the file for future reference

The rank list PDF includes details such as candidate scores, percentile, All India Rank, and qualifying status.