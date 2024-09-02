Navya Nanda To Study At IIM Ahmedabad: All About BPGP MBA, Fees, Duration And More

"The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026," Ms. Nanda wrote in her Instagram post.
Nanda previously pursued a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from Fordham University, USA. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit initiative working to provide women with resources and opportunities to achieve social and economic independence.
All About the Blended Post Graduate Programme
The Blended Post Graduate Programme is an online MBA program launched by IIM Ahmedabad in January 2024. It is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The online MBA program is a blended (hybrid) model that combines on-campus, in-person sessions with live interactive online sessions. The program is meant for a seasoned cohort of participants with a minimum of three years of work experience. This program offers a flexible learning experience. While primarily delivered online in real-time, the program includes five on-campus modules to enhance the learning experience.
BPGP: Educational Qualifications
- Candidates must have a minimum of three years of full-time work experience
- Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent to apply to the program
- Admissions will be based on an admission test (IIMA Admission Test (IAT) / CAT / GMAT / GRE) and a personal interview
BPGP: Course Duration
This is a two-year program.
BPGP: Fees
Students are required to pay a non-refundable application fee. The total fee is INR 20,00,000.