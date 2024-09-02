Navya Nanda To Study At IIM Ahmedabad: All About BPGP MBA, Fees, Duration And More

Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, has secured a seat at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. She will be pursuing the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (BPGP), a two-year course. Navya took to Instagram to share her excitement, posting photos from the campus and expressing her happiness at realizing her "dream" of studying at IIM Ahmedabad.

"The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026," Ms. Nanda wrote in her Instagram post.

Nanda previously pursued a Bachelor's degree in Digital Technology and UX Design from Fordham University, USA. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a non-profit initiative working to provide women with resources and opportunities to achieve social and economic independence.

All About the Blended Post Graduate Programme

The Blended Post Graduate Programme is an online MBA program launched by IIM Ahmedabad in January 2024. It is designed for working professionals and entrepreneurs. The online MBA program is a blended (hybrid) model that combines on-campus, in-person sessions with live interactive online sessions. The program is meant for a seasoned cohort of participants with a minimum of three years of work experience. This program offers a flexible learning experience. While primarily delivered online in real-time, the program includes five on-campus modules to enhance the learning experience.

BPGP: Educational Qualifications

Candidates must have a minimum of three years of full-time work experience

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree or equivalent to apply to the program

Admissions will be based on an admission test (IIMA Admission Test (IAT) / CAT / GMAT / GRE) and a personal interview

BPGP: Course Duration

This is a two-year program.

BPGP: Fees

Students are required to pay a non-refundable application fee. The total fee is INR 20,00,000.