National Testing Agency Opens Correction Window For UGC-NET, Check Details

The National Testing Agency will open the correction window for making any changes in the online application filled for the UGC-NET. The correction window opened on November 1 and will continue till November 3, 2023.

"All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particular. They are further advised to make corrections in their particulars, in their respective Online Application Form, if required, as per Annexure 1."

The notice further mentions that the candidates who have verified Aadhar can not make any changes in the mobile number, Email address, Permanent address and correspondence address. These candidates can also not make any changes in candidate's name, date of birth and gender, photo. The changes can only be made in father's name or mother's name.

The candidates who have not used Aadhar for modification can make change in either their name, or father's/mother's name.

The UGC-NET exam will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The city of exam centre will be announced in the last week of November 2023. The students will be able to download the admit cards from the NTA website in the first week of December 2023.

The National Testing Agency conducts the UGC-NET to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency will conduct UGC - NET December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates can apply for UGC -NET December 2023 through the 'Online' mode as the application form in any other mode will not be accepted.