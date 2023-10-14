National Testing Agency Invites Applications For SWAYAM July 2023 Exam

Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 semester exam.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website by October 30. The last date to make the payment for application is October 31. The window for the correction of application forms on the website will begin from November 1 and will continue till November 3. The dates for the release of admit card will be announced later on the NTA website. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 30 and December 1 and 2.

An official notification by NTA, on the website of the agency reads, “Interested Candidates may go through the SWAYAM Information Bulletin and apply online at https://swayam.nta.ac.in during the period from October 12, 2023 to October 30, 2023 and also pay the applicable fee online through the designated Banks/ Payment gateways.”

As per the official notice, the medium of exam will be English, except language courses where the question paper will be in the respective language only. The SWAYAM July 2023 exam will be held for 180 minutes (three hours). The exam will be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.