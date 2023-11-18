National Testing Agency Adds Abu Dhabi As Examination Centre For JEE Main 2024

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has added Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. The city has been added as the new exam centre after the agency received request from the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of the city.

The official notification of the NTA website read, "Based on the request of the Ambassador of India, Abu Dhabi to support the student community of the city, it has been decided to add Abu Dhabi as an examination city for the JEE (Main) - 2024."

The cities of Dubai and Sharjah from the United Arab Emirates are already examination cities for the JEE (Main) 2024.

Those candidates who have already filled the application form can edit their city of examination during the correction period. The schedule of the correction period will be intimated in due course.

The online registrations for the JEE Main began on November 1, 2023 and will conclude on November 30, 2023. The last day of successful transaction of the fee is November 30, 2023. The fees can be paid through credit, debit card, Net-Banking or UPI.

The examination will be conducted between January 24 and February 1, 2024. The admit cards can be downloaded from the NTA website three days before the actual date of the examination. The results will be declared on the official website of the NTA on February 12, 2024.

A candidate has the option to apply for one Session or for both Sessions (Session 1 and Session 2 of 2024) together and pay the exam fee accordingly.

The exam will be conducted in 13 languages English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.