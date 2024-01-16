National Medical Commission Warns About Fake Calls From Commission's Chairman

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a warning about a fake number circulating in the name of chairman of the organisation. The commission notified that an individual with a mobile number +919062719187 is impersonating as Dr BN Gangadhar, chairman of the NMC.

Warning the public to not to engage in any conversation with the person using the mobile number, NMC said any individual taking cognizance or acting on such conversations does so at their own risk.

The notification by the NMC read, "It has come to our attention that an individual with the mobile number +919062719187 is impersonating as Dr BN Gangadhar, Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC). It is to be informed that this mobile number does not belong to Dr BN Gangadhar, Chairman, NMC."

The public is advised not to engage in any conversation with the person using the mobile number +919062719187, claiming to be Dr BN Gangadhar, the notice added. Any individual taking cognizance or acting on such conversations does so at their own risk.

The notice is issued to safeguard the public from any misinformation and to prevent any unauthorised activities carried out by the impersonator, the commission said.