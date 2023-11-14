National Medical Commission Issues Warning Against Fake Letters Sent To Colleges

The National Medical Commission has issued a warning against fake letters of recognition that are received by many medical colleges in the country. Several colleges have recently received fake letters With forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza.

Cautioning the medical colleges, NMC said that the formal letters are sent through a dedicated email and a speed post. Letters received through other sources should not be considered and the medical colleges should not fall to any such trap.

In an official notice, released by the NMC, the commission said, "It has come to the notice of Post Graduate Education Medical Board, National Medical Commission that fake/forged letter (s) of Recognition under forged signature of Dr Vijay Oza, President PGMEB have been claimed to be received by few medical colleges."

"It is hereby informed that all the letters of Recognition/ Renewal of Recognition are sent through a dedicated email in addition to dispatch of the letter(s) through speed post. All the stakeholders including Medical Colleges are hereby advised to not to fall in trap of any such fake letter(s) of Recognition/Renewal of Recognition if the same is not received through dedicated email from PGMEB, NMC as well as by Post from NMC. In case of any doubt same may please be confirmed from PGMEB, NMC," NMC added.

Earlier too, the commission had warned stakeholders against the circulation of such fake recognition letters. In September, the NMC issued a warning regarding fake permission letters distributed to medical colleges in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.