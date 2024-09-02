National Medical Commission Issues Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum Guidelines

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) Curriculum Guidelines 2024. These guidelines mark a significant update to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations (GMER), initially introduced in 1997 and revised in 2023.

The new guidelines aim to enhance medical education by incorporating feedback from five years of CBME implementation. They focus on making education more learner-centric, patient-oriented, and aligned with global standards. The curriculum emphasizes integrating subjects both horizontally and vertically, shifting from broad competencies to specific end-of-phase subject competencies.

Key features of the updated guidelines include:

Ethical and Communication Skills: The introduction of a dedicated longitudinal program, 'AETCOM' (Attitude, Ethics, and Communication), aims to enhance ethical values, responsiveness to patient needs, and communication skills.

Holistic Education: The curriculum seeks to produce graduates proficient in preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative care, addressing emerging healthcare issues and adapting to advancements in science and technology.

National and Institutional Goals: The guidelines outline national goals for Indian Medical Graduates (IMGs), including fulfilling social obligations, understanding health policies, and developing a scientific temper. Institutional goals focus on creating competent professionals capable of managing various health problems and working effectively in healthcare teams.

The revised curriculum also addresses:

Competency-Based Training: Graduates are expected to demonstrate comprehensive knowledge of human health, ethical principles, and national health policies. They must be skilled in patient history taking, physical examination, and clinical problem-solving.

Leadership and Teamwork: Emphasis is placed on working effectively within healthcare teams and leading efforts to improve healthcare delivery and patient safety.

Communication: The curriculum underscores the importance of clear, compassionate communication with patients, families, and colleagues.

Eligibility Criteria for Professional Examinations

To qualify for professional examinations, students must meet the following requirements:

Attendance:

Theory: A minimum of 75% attendance is required in theory classes.

Practical/Clinical: At least 80% attendance is necessary in practical and clinical sessions.

For subjects taught across multiple phases, students must achieve 75% attendance in theory and 80% in practicals for each phase.

AETCOM: Students must maintain 75% attendance in AETCOM and 80% attendance in family visits as part of the Family Adoption Program, with each student required to adopt at least three, preferably five, families.

In cases where an exam covers multiple subjects (e.g., General Surgery and its allied branches), a minimum of 75% attendance is required for each subject and its related branches, with 80% attendance needed for each clinical posting.

Students lacking at least 75% attendance in electives will not be eligible for the Third Professional - Part II examination or NExT.

Internal Assessment (IA):

Internal assessment is based on daily performance, including assignments, seminar preparation, clinical case presentations, problem-solving exercises, and community health projects.

Format: Both subjective and objective evaluations are included. IA scores are reported separately from summative assessments and are listed in a distinct column on the marks card.

Marks Distribution:

General Medicine: IA is divided across phases: Phase II (50 marks), Phase III Part I (50 marks), and Phase III Part II (100 marks) with subdivisions in Medicine (75 marks), Psychiatry (13 marks), and Dermatology (12 marks).

General Surgery: IA is divided into Phase II (25 marks), Phase III Part I (25 marks), and Phase III Part II (150 marks) with subdivisions in General Surgery (75 marks), Orthopedics (50 marks), Anesthesia (13 marks), and Radiodiagnosis (12 marks).

Forensic Medicine and Toxicology: IA consists of 25 marks in Phase II and 75 marks in Phase III Part I, totaling 100 marks for theory and practical.

Community Medicine: IA is distributed as 25 marks in Phase I, 25 marks in Phase II, and 50 marks in Phase III Part I, totaling 100 marks for theory and practical.

Ophthalmology and ENT: IA is divided into 25 marks in Phase II and 75 marks in Phase III Part I, totaling 100 marks for theory and practical for each subject.

Passing Criteria:

Overall: Candidates must achieve a cumulative score of 50% in university-conducted exams, including both theory and practicals.

Separate Sections: A minimum of 40% must be obtained in both theory and practical sections individually. For subjects with two papers, students must secure at least 40% in aggregate across both papers.

