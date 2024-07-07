Medical Body Approves Establishment Of 113 New Undergraduate Colleges

In a move that will significantly increase MBBS seats across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the establishment of 113 new undergraduate medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25. This announcement follows an earlier public notice issued by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on April 3, inviting applications for new UG medical colleges.
According to a public notice issued by the NMC on July 6, the Commission has communicated its decisions directly to the concerned medical institutions/colleges via email, using the contact information provided in their applications. These institutions are instructed to take necessary actions within a specified timeframe upon receiving the official communication.
The additional MBBS seats aim to benefit aspiring medical students and contribute to bridging the gap in healthcare professionals across the country.
Here is the list of top 14 approved medical colleges:
- Delhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Najafgarh, South West Delhi
- School of Medical Science, Sri Satya Sai University of Technology and Medical, Sehore (MP)
- Autonomous State Medical College, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh
- Autonomous State Medical College, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh
- Bharat Medical College & Hospital, Purulia
- Autonomous State Medical College Society, District Male & Female Hospital, Sultanpur
- Mahatma Vidur Autonomous State Medical College, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh
- Dev Medical College and Research Center, Jaipur
- Kalyan Singh Government Medical College, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh
- Autonomous State Medical College, Lakhimpur Kheri
- Autonomous State Medical College Society, Kaushambi
- Autonomous State Medical College, Gonda, Uttar Pradesh
- Dr B C Roy Multi Specialty Medical Research Centre, Kharagpur, West Midnapore, West Bengal
- Government Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur, Odisha
The National Medical Commission (NMC) was formed through the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, enacted by Parliament. Its objectives include enhancing access to quality and affordable medical education, ensuring the availability of competent medical professionals across the nation, promoting equitable and universal healthcare with a focus on community health, facilitating the adoption of cutting-edge medical research by practitioners, and encouraging their active participation in research endeavors.
The NMC also conducts periodic and transparent evaluations of medical institutions, maintains a national medical register, upholds stringent ethical standards in medical practice, and implements an effective mechanism for addressing grievances.