Medical Body Approves Establishment Of 113 New Undergraduate Colleges

In a move that will significantly increase MBBS seats across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved the establishment of 113 new undergraduate medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25. This announcement follows an earlier public notice issued by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on April 3, inviting applications for new UG medical colleges.

According to a public notice issued by the NMC on July 6, the Commission has communicated its decisions directly to the concerned medical institutions/colleges via email, using the contact information provided in their applications. These institutions are instructed to take necessary actions within a specified timeframe upon receiving the official communication.

The additional MBBS seats aim to benefit aspiring medical students and contribute to bridging the gap in healthcare professionals across the country.