'The Man Who Knew Infinity': Tribute Pours In For Srinivas Ramanujan On National Mathematics Day

India commemorates the birth anniversary of mathematical genius Srinivas Ramanujan's today

'The Man who knew Infinity' says Rajyavardhan Rathore's tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan on his Birth Anniversary. And it's not just Rathore, Twitter is abuzz with tributes to the mathematical genius on whose birthday India celebrates National mathematics Day. His mathematical genius was such that he discovered his own theorems and independently compiled 3900 results.

All India Radio, in a tribute tweet has listed out some of his contributions to mathematical science which includes contributions to mathematical analysis, number theory, infinite series, and continued fractions.

India is celebrating #NationalMathematicsDay today in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mathematician #SrinivasaRamanujan. pic.twitter.com/afosvhe2tv — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 22, 2018

Prakash Javadekar, the Union HRD Minister also paid tribute to Srinivasa Ramanujan and conveyed his wishes on National Mathematics Day.

A humble tribute to renowned Indian mathematician,#SrinivasaRamanujan on his birth anniversary for his exceptional contribution to the world of Mathematics. #NationalMathematicsDaypic.twitter.com/iX5kCYYOOy — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) December 22, 2018

Suresh Prabhu also tweeted his trbute and called Srinivasa Ramanujan an inspiration to all.

Paying my tributes to Srinivasa Ramanujan on his birth anniversary. The Master Mathematician whose immense contribution to the discipline of Mathematics is an inspiration for all. #NationalMathematicsDay#SrinivasaRamanujanpic.twitter.com/xQ83cGKbuV — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 22, 2018

Srinivasa Ramanujan was born in the year 1887, in Erode, Tamil Nadu in a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. Such was his affinity for Mathematics that he failed college exams because of his negligence for non-mathematical subjects.

His talents were, however, recognized by a mathematician at Madras Port Trust were Ramanujan had started working as a clerk in 1912. The said colleague referred him to Professor GH Hardy, Trinity College, Cambridge University.

He joined Trinity College a few months before the outbreak of World War I. In 1916 he was awarded the Bachelor of Science degree and the next year he was elected to the London Mathematical Society.

In 1918 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society for his research on Elliptic Functions and theory of numbers, one of the youngest fellows to be elected in the history of the society. The same year in October he became the first Indian to be elected a Fellow of Trinity College, Cambridge.

The National Mathematics Day on his birthday is not just a tribute to his achievements but also a way to keep his legacy alive and inspire the coming generations of Mathematicians from the country.

