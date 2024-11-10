Advertisement

National Insurance Company Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 500 Assistant Positions Tomorrow

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: To qualify, a candidate must have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 positions.
NICL Recruitment 2024: National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) will close the registration process for Assistant positions tomorrow. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, once it is open.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 positions. The last date to submit the online form is November 11, 2024.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Examination Schedule

Phase I: November 30
Phase II: December 28

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Educational Qualification

To qualify, a candidate must have a degree in any discipline from a recognised university. Candidates must have a certificate proving they passed the qualifying examination as of October 1, 2024.

The official notification states: "Knowledge of reading, writing, and speaking the regional language of the state/UT for which a candidate wishes to apply is essential. To assess the candidate's familiarity with the regional language of the state/UT, a Regional Language Test will be conducted before the final selection. Candidates not found proficient in the Regional Language Test will be disqualified."

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Application Fees

SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 100 (Intimation charges only)
All candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD/EXS: Rs 850 (Application fee including intimation charges)

Aspirants are required to make the payment using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets.

NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Age Criteria

  • Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 30 years as of October 1, 2024 Candidates must have been born no earlier than October 2, 1994, and no later than October 1, 2003
