National Human Rights Commission Winter Internship 2026 Offers Rs 12,000 Stipend, Apply By October 15

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited applications for its Winter Internship Programme 2026. The four-week internship will be held in New Delhi from December 14, 2026, to January 8, 2027. Students who successfully complete the programme will receive a stipend of Rs 12,000.

The commission will select up to 100 students for the internship. Interested candidates must submit their applications online by October 15, 2026, at 6 pm.

Who Can Apply?

Students pursuing law, postgraduate courses and eligible subjects in social sciences and related fields can apply, provided they meet the eligibility conditions.

Applicants must be 28 years old or younger as of October 1, 2026. They must also have secured at least 60% marks in Class 12 and in each of the first six semesters of their graduation or five-year integrated course.

Students who have already completed an NHRC one-month summer or winter internship cannot apply for the programme again.

Read full notice here

What Will The Internship Offer?

The programme will give students an opportunity to learn about human rights issues, the work of the commission and the laws and policies related to human rights in India.

Interns who successfully complete the programme will receive Rs 12,000. Eligible students travelling from outside Delhi will also receive sleeper air-conditioned three-tier train fare for their onward and return journeys, subject to the conditions mentioned in the official notice.

How To Apply

Eligible students can visit the official website of the National Human Rights Commission at nhrc.nic.in to check the notification and application process.

Candidates need to prepare a 250-word statement of purpose and submit a recommendation letter from their educational institution. They should check all eligibility conditions and required documents before applying.

Important Dates