National Health Mission Punjab Opens Recruitment For 300 Specialist Doctors, Check Steps To Apply

The National Health Mission (NHM) Punjab is inviting applications for Specialist Doctor. Interested and eligible medical professionals can apply online within the given timeline.

A total of 300 vacancies are open under this recruitment and the deadline is January 8, 2026. These posts are for Specialist Doctors in various medical specialties.

According to the notification candidates must possess an MBBS degree and an MD, MS, DNB, or equivalent postgraduate qualification in a relevant medical field. This qualification must be recognised by the National Medical Commission or the relevant authority.

The minimum age is 21 years old and maximum 64 years. The age will be calculated as per the date specified by NHM Punjab. Candidates are advised to carry valid proof of age at the time of the interview.

Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 45,000 (consolidated remuneration). Other service-related rules will be applicable as per the National Health Mission.

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official NHM Punjab or the recruitment portal.

2. On the homepage, find the NHM Punjab Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2025 link, carefully read the instructions and click on the "Apply Online" link.

3. The application requires filling in personal, educational and professional information and uploading the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

4. After submitting the application, download the copy for future reference.