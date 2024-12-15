National Exam Body Hiring For Multiple Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 60,000

Advertisement

National Exam Body Recruitment 2024: To be eligible, candidates need at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade from a recognised institution.

National Exam Body Recruitment: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently accepting  application from young professionals for multiple vacancies at its headquarters in New Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is December 31, 2024.

National Exam Body Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates need at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade in one of the following degrees from a recognised institution:

  • BE/BTech
  • MTech
  • MSc in Computer Science
  • MCA
  • MBA
  • LLB
  • LLM

Additionally, applicants should have at least two years of post-qualification work experience, preferably in sectors such as government departments, CPSEs, state government bodies, autonomous organizations, universities, or research institutions. Time spent on research, fellowships, or internships will not be considered as work experience.

Age Limit

Applicants must be minimum of 40 years as of the closing date for applications.

Salary and contract details

The Young Professional role offers a monthly salary of Rs 60,000, subject to statutory deductions. It is a contractual position, with no employee or official status with the NTA. The contract does not establish an employer-employee or principal-agent relationship with the agency.

Work Location

The selected candidates will be primarily based at the NTA headquarters in New Delhi. However, the agency reserves the right to assign Young Professionals to other regional offices as needed.

National Exam Body Recruitment: Steps To Apply

  • Interested candidates must apply online by completing the application form available at cbtc.nta.ac.in/ypro/register. 
  • After filling out the form, applicants should submit a PDF of the completed application and required annexures via email to recruitmentyp@nta.ac.in. 
  • The subject line of the email should read: "Application for the Young Professional at NTA."

For any further inquiries, candidates can reach out to recruitmentyp@nta.ac.in.

Mailing Address: First Floor, NSIC-MDBP Building,
Okhla Industrial Estate,
New Delhi-110020

