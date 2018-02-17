'Branding Of Government Schools': NCERT Conference To Address Enrolment Issues

The theme of the conference will be 'Branding of Government Schools.'
The Conference will address the key issues related to the low enrolment status in government schools and discuss on the 'concerns, perspectives, experiences and initiatives of individuals and institutions (government and non-government organisations) towards improving government school system.'
Among the different initiatives to improve education in government schools, the key discussions in the conference will focus on classroom processes and management, social recognition of teachers, school governance and leadership, perceptions of teachers, parents and students about their schools.
For bringing in better response and a strong collaboration, NCERT has invited papers from researchers, teacher educators, educational administrators and teachers on the theme of discussion, listed. Those interested can go through the guidelines prescribed by NCERT, which is available online at ncert.nic.in. The last date of submission of full paper is 2 March 2018.
Comments
Click here for more Education News