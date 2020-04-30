National Board Of Examinations (NBE) Postpones FMGE June Session Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Board of Examinations or NBE has postponed the June FMGE examination to August/September months. The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam or FMGE, the exam that grants license to foreign medical college graduates to practice medicine in India is conducted by the National Board of Examinations, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The examination has been postponed due to the hardships students are facing due the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the NBE, the revised schedule will be published on the official website.

The FMGE is held every year in June and December. The next session was scheduled to be held in June 2020.

"In view of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to defer the conduct of forthcoming Foreign Medical Graduate Examination to August/September 2020.

"The revised schedule for conduct of FMGE - June 2020 shall be published on NBE website wwvv.natboard.edu.in in due course," the statement by NBE said.

The FMGE exam was established for improving the quality of the medical education by establishing standards of post graduate examinations in modern medicine on an all India basis.

In the last five years, from 2014 to 2018, 14% of the foreign medical graduates who took the exam to obtain license to practice medicine in India could qualify it, according to an official data.

