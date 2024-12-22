National Aviation University Invites Application For Faculty Positions, Salary Up To Rs 2.18 Lakh

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) is currently accepting applications for faculty positions across various domains, including Aviation Science, Management, and Engineering. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website. The deadline for application submission is January 31, 2025.

Vacancy Details

Professor

Posts Available:

Aviation Science: 2 posts

Management/Business Administration: 2 posts

Engineering and Technology: 2 posts

Category-Wise Distribution: UR - 5, OBC (NCL) - 1

Pay Scale: Rs 1,44,200 - Rs 2,18,200

Associate Professor

Posts Available:

Aviation Science: 6 posts

Management/Business Administration: 6 posts

Engineering and Technology: 6 posts

Category-Wise Distribution: UR - 10, SC - 2, ST - 1, OBC (NCL) - 4, EWS - 1

Pay Scale: Rs 1,31,100 - Rs 2,16,600

Assistant Professor

Posts Available:



Aviation Science: 12 posts

Management/Business Administration: 12 posts

Engineering and Technology: 12 posts

Category-Wise Distribution: UR - 17, SC - 5, ST - 2, OBC (NCL) - 9, EWS - 3



Pay Scale: Rs 56,100 - Rs 1,77,500

Important Guidelines

The university reserves the right to modify or cancel the recruitment process without prior notice.

Reservation and relaxation policies for SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS candidates will follow UGC and Government of India norms.

Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria outlined in UGC Regulations, 2018, as amended.

PhD holders from foreign universities must provide an equivalence certificate issued by the Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

For further details and application submission, visit the official website of RGNAU

Check the detailed notification here