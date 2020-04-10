National Aptitude Test In Architecture (NATA) Postponed

NATA is held twice a year and this was the first NATA of 2020.

The National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) which was scheduled to be held on April 19 has been postponed. Instead, the exam conducting body has extended the application submission deadline for the exam. NATA is held by the Council of Architectures (COA) for admission to 5 year B.Arch. Degree Course at all recognized Institutions all over country.

Candidates can now apply for the exam till April 15 and can upload images till April 19.

The correction window, which would allow candidates to make changes in their application forms, will open on April 20. This one-time chance will be provided to candidates till April 22.

The new date of first test of NATA 2020 exam will be announced after the period of complete lockdown is over, an official statement from the Council of Architecture said.

"The dates for publication of downloadable admit cards shall be announced after the new date for the first test is fixed. The important dates for second test of NATA 2020 may also be considered for revisions, as may be required," the official notification reads.

NATA measures the aptitude of the applicant for specific field of study, i.e. Architecture. The test makes an assessment of drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics at 10+2 level and critical thinking ability that have been acquired by the candidate over the past few years and are related to the specific field of study.

