China's Liu Jiakun Wins Pritzker Prize, 'Nobel' For Architecture

Born in 1956, Liu has worked on more than 30 projects in China ranging from academic and cultural institutions to civic spaces and commercial buildings.

Read Time: 2 mins
Liu Jiakun lives and works in his birth city of Chengdu.
New York:

The Pritzker Prize, dubbed the "Nobel" for architecture, was awarded Tuesday to China's Liu Jiakun, who was recognized for designs that celebrate "everyday lives."

"In a global context where architecture is struggling to find adequate responses to fast evolving social and environmental challenges, Liu Jiakun has provided convincing answers that also celebrate the everyday lives of people as well as their communal and spiritual identities," the award's jury wrote in a statement.

He lives and works in his birth city of Chengdu, where Liu prioritizes the use of local materials and traditional building techniques.

His projects include the Chengdu Museum, a windowless concrete building with openings that allow light to filter inside, surrounded by water and vegetation.

Liu, who is the 54th recipient of the Pritzker Prize, will be honored at a celebration in Abu Dhabi in spring, award organizers said.

