NAT 2024: Ministry Of Education Releases List Of 16 Teachers For National Awards

Ministry of Education has released a list of 16 teachers who will be awarded the National Awards to Teachers (NAT) 2024 on September 5. The teachers have been shortlisted from the HEIs and Polytechnic. The 16 select teachers are from Polytechnics, State Universities and Central Higher Education Institutions.



As per the official notification by the Ministry of Education, NAT is conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of higher education institutions and Polytechnics as per the following categories:

Category I: Teachers of Higher Educational Institutions:

Sub-category (i) : Engineering & Technology, Architecture.

Sub-category (ii) : Pure Sciences including Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Medicine, Pharmacy

Sub-category (iii) : Arts and Social Sciences, Humanities, Languages, Legal Studies, Commerce, Management.



Category II : Teachers of Polytechnic Institutions: Total 10 Awards



The selection is based on the performance of the teacher based on parameters such as Teaching Learning Effectiveness, Outreach activities, Research and Innovation, Sponsored Research/ Faculty Development Programs/ Consultancy Teaching. Of the above, Learning Effectiveness and Outreach activities has the preponderant weightage.

The complete list of teachers is available on the official website of the Ministry of Education.



The selection procedure for NAT-2024 involves two-steps process. These include the evaluation by preliminary search-cum screening committee for initial shortlisting of nominees and committee of 'Jury' for selection of awardees from the shortlisted nominees.



NEP 2020 recognises that motivated, energised and capable faculty is critical for advancement of the students, institution and profession. It also envisages incentives such as rewards and recognitions to cultivate a culture of excellence in education ecosystem.



Nominations for NAT, 2024 were invited in online mode through Rashtriya Puraskar Portal and included provisions for self, institutional and peer nomination as part of Jan Bhagidari.