CBSE Invites Nominations For National Awards To Teachers 2023-24

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited nominations from teachers and principals of private independent schools affiliated with it for the prestigious National Awards to Teachers, recognising exemplary contributions in the field of education across the country.

This initiative aims to honour outstanding teachers and principals for their dedication and innovation in shaping young minds.

Eligibility

Eligible candidates include teachers with a minimum of 10 years of regular service as of March 31, 2024, and principals who have completed 10 years of teaching and 5 years as a principal by the same date.

Retired teachers and principals who retired on or after March 31, 2024, are also eligible to apply. Principals cannot apply in the category of teachers. An applicant can apply under only one category.

Teachers are required to submit their applications online through the official CBSE portals by July 8, 2024.

Alongside the application, candidates must provide an undertaking of the accuracy of their details and the authenticity of uploaded documents.

Essential documents include recommendation letters, proof of continuous service verified by the school manager, and educational certificates from Class 10 onwards.

Selection Process

A rigorous selection process will follow, evaluating applicants based on experience, educational qualifications, and academic achievements.

From the final merit list, 24 top candidates will be shortlisted. In case of ties, CBSE reserves the right to use alternative criteria for final selection.

Shortlisted candidates will have two days to upload verified documents. All submissions must be endorsed by the head of the school for teachers and by the school manager for principals. A National Level Scrutiny Committee will further review and invite selected applicants for an interactive session to finalise the six nominations.

School administrators are urged to disseminate this information widely among eligible teachers and principals. The Ministry of Education emphasises timely and accurate submission of all required information to ensure consideration for this prestigious honor.

For detailed guidelines and application procedures, interested candidates can visit:

CBSE Official Website: www.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Academic Website: cbseacademic.nic.in