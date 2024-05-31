Check Details To Apply For 'National Award To Teachers 2024'



The Ministry of Education is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the National Award to Teachers (Higher Education) 2024. The award will be facilitated on Teacher's Day, September 5, 2024 to selected candidates for their exceptional work in higher education institutions (including polytechnic).



Eligibility

Candidate must be a regular faculty member for satisfying the criteria. He/she should have at least five years of full time teaching experience at the undergraduate and postgraduate level. The candidate should not be above 55 years of age as on the last date of receiving application for the awards.

The award will not be presented to vice-chancellor/director/principal (regular or officiating). However, individuals who have held such positions earlier, but are below 55 years of age and still in active service are eligible.

Categories of award

The award will be conferred on the exemplary teachers/faculty members of technical and non-technical higher education institutions.



A total of 35 awards will be conferred every year to the teachers. Of these, around 25 awards will be given to teachers of higher educational institutions and 10 awards will be given to teachers of polytechnic institutions.



Award prize

The teachers will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a medal and a certificate.

The selected awardees will be felicitated on September 5, (Teachers Day) to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a remarkable teacher.

The purpose of the National Award to Teachers 2024 in Higher Educational Institutions is to recognise the distinctive contributions of some of the finest faculty members in the country and honour them.

The nominations for this award need to be uploaded on the Rashtriya Puraskar portal i.e., https://www.awards.gov.in. The deadline to fill the application forms is June 20, 2024.