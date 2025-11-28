Nasscom, IBM To Train 87,000 Youth In AI, Cybersecurity And Digital Skills

In a bid to empower young people from underserved communities, Nasscom Foundation has partnered with American multinational technology company IBM to train over 87,000 youths across India in market-relevant digital and employability skills. The collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide and prepare learners for jobs in a rapidly evolving technology-driven economy.

Under the initiative, participants will gain access to IBM SkillsBuild, a free digital learning platform offering curated courses and hands-on experience in emerging technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, and Professional Development. The programme is designed to help learners build in-demand competencies and explore new career pathways.

Nasscom Foundation will provide guidance and support throughout the learning journey, ensuring meaningful engagement and effective skill absorption. Beyond self-paced courses, the initiative also includes interactive learning, mentorship, and project-based experiences to develop both technical proficiency and professional confidence.

"At Nasscom Foundation, we are committed to enabling India's youth to actively participate in the digital economy. Our partnership with IBM reflects a shared vision to build a digitally fluent generation by connecting technology-enabled learning with livelihood opportunities," said Jyoti Sharma, CEO, Nasscom Foundation. "By equipping young learners-especially from underserved communities-with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India's digital workforce."

Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia, added, "Skilling is emerging as the new currency of innovation, driving inclusive and sustainable growth. Our collaboration with Nasscom Foundation reinforces IBM's commitment to expanding access to cutting-edge technology skills. Together, we aim to equip India's youth to lead the next phase of digital transformation."

The programme will be delivered across India through a hybrid model, combining direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specialising in emerging technologies. Participants will also benefit from placement-linked training and mentor-led sessions focused on employability, supporting their transition from learning to employment.