'My CUET Answer Key Is Wrong, Not Matching Any Question ID': Candidates Flag Mismatch, NTA Responds

The release of the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key has sparked concern among some students, who claim that the question IDs shown in their answer keys do not match the questions they attempted in the exam.

The issue came to light after a candidate raised the matter on X (formerly Twitter) and tagged the National Testing Agency (NTA). The student wrote, "What is this @NTA_Exams? My CUET answer key is wrong, not matching any question ID," while sharing screenshots of the answer key and question paper details.

According to the screenshots, the question IDs mentioned in the answer key appeared different from those in the question paper.

Responding to the complaint, NTA asked the candidate to share their CUET UG 2026 application number through a direct message so the issue could be examined.

After NTA's response, several other students joined the discussion and claimed they were facing similar issues.

The provisional answer key allows candidates to check the answers recorded by the agency and compare them with the official responses. Students who find any discrepancy can challenge the answer key during the objection window by paying the required fee.

Meanwhile, candidates are advised not to panic if they notice any mismatch. They should carefully verify their details and contact NTA through official channels if they believe there is an error.

NTA will review the objections submitted by candidates before releasing the final answer key and announcing the CUET UG 2026 results. Until then, students should rely only on official information and avoid believing unverified claims circulating online.