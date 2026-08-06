Mumbai University UG, PG Admissions 2026: Apply Before Revised Deadline

Mumbai University has revised the admission schedule by extending the registration deadline for candidates applying to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2027 academic year. Students can submit their applications through the official online admission portals muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

As per the latest announcement, the registration deadline for UG courses has been extended up to August 12, 2026 and August 10, 2026 for PG programmes.

Application Process:

Visit the official Mumbai University admission portal and select the UG or PG admission section as per the course preference.

admission portal and select the UG or PG admission section as per the course preference. Click on the "New Registration" option to start the application process.

Enter the required personal details.

Complete the registration process and log in using the created credentials.

Fill out the online admission form by providing the required academic and personal details.

Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents as per the given instructions.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment options.

Review all the details entered in the application form carefully.

Submit the completed application form and save a copy for future reference.

Once the university registration is completed, students will have to apply individually to the colleges where they wish to seek admission.

Colleges will prepare merit lists based on candidates' performance in their qualifying examinations. For more details students are advised to visit the official website.