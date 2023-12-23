Mumbai University Collaborates With Oxford Centre For Hindu Studies To Launch Course On Temple Management

Mumbai University has come together with Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to launch a certificate course in 'Temple Management'. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the university's Centre for Hindu Studies and Department of Sanskrit with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies. The course is being introduced in line with the National Education Policy's push on incorporating Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in higher education curriculum.

The one of its kind management course will draw inspiration from real-life instances and develop a comprehensive study of Hindu philosophy. The departments will develop curriculum in both online and offline format. The course may be extended to a postgraduate diploma or MBA programme in future based on the interest received from students and employment opportunities.

As per a official of the university, the course will include real life implementation of management principles in established temples such as Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust and Shegaon's Gajana Maharaj Temple or even ISKCON.

The Ministry of Education has been undertaking several initiatives for including Indian Knowledge Systems in the curriculum for the students in order to reduce the gap between modern and traditional education.

The Indian Knowledge System is an innovative cell under Ministry of Education (MoE) at AICTE, New Delhi. It was established in October 2020 with an aim to promote interdisciplinary research on all aspects of IKS. It aims to actively engage for spreading the rich heritage of our country and traditional knowledge in the field of Arts and literature, Agriculture, Basic Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Management, Economics, etc