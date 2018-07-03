Mumbai University Allows Students Who Missed Exams To Reappear

Mumbai University has announced that those who missed the examinations today can reappear later.

Education | (with inputs from PTI) | Updated: July 03, 2018 19:24 IST
The schedule of fresh exams will be announced soon, the varsity said in a statement.

Mumbai: 

Good news for those students who missed their Mumbai University exams after heavy rains threw the life out of gear in the city. According to Mumbai University, it will allow students who missed the examinations today to reappear later. Incessant rains lashed the city and adjoining areas since this morning, which affected the normal life while a road over-bridge collapsed in Andheri and crippled the Western Railway's local train services.

According to Mumbai University, the schedule of fresh exams will be announced soon.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in Mumbai and adjoining areas in the next 24 hours, reported PTI.

The heavy downpour caused waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Hindmata, Sion, Parel TT, Nehru Nagar, Kurla, Bhandup, Wadala, Dharavi, Andheri and Mulund.

Mumbai rains: Heavy rains threw the normal life out of gear in the city 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police issued several advisories asking commuters to plan their journey accordingly after the transport system was crippled in the city due to the rains.

Five people were injured after the Andheri bridge crash.

Indian Railways cancelled several services after the heavy rains.

The weather observatory in suburban Santacruz recorded 131 mm rainfall in last 24 hours while the one at Colaba in south Mumbai recorded 75 mm rainfall.

"We are watching the weather conditions closely for the aviation sector, the dense clouds have caused poor visibility. But no warning has been issued to the Mumbaiairport from our side. There is poor visibility but it is not alarming," an IMD official said.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane and Raigad in the next 24 hours, he added.

