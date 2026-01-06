MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 Released: Check Recruitment, Entrance & Eligibility Test Schedule

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has made an official announcement regarding its Exam Calendar for 2026, which offers a preliminary outline of the examinations to be held during the year.

The calendar outlines the expected schedule for recruitment exams, entrance tests and eligibility examinations planned from January to December 2026 across Madhya Pradesh.

The major categories reflected in the MPESB Exam Calendar 2026 are as follows:

1. Group Recruitment Examinations for various government positions

2. Police Recruitment Tests, covering constables and similar posts

3. Nursing and Paramedical Entrance Exams

4. Teacher Eligibility and Recruitment Tests

5. Professional Course Entrance Exams organized by MPESB

Exam Timeline and Planning Advantage:

As per the yearly calendar, MPESB exams are planned throughout the year with no long intervals between them, thus making a continuous process of recruitment and examination. The first part of the calendar gives information about the major examinations along with the approximate number of vacancies and expected time for result declaration.

Important Note for Candidates

MPESB has made it clear that the examination calendar is tentative and the exact dates, application schedules and exam patterns will be communicated separately through official notifications. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the MPESB website regularly in order to receive the updates and see the detailed advertisements.