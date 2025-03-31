MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check Expected Dates, Last Five Years' Trends

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 examinations concluded on March 21, while the Class 12 senior secondary examination will end on April 4. The date for the declaration of MP Board exam results is yet to be announced.

Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards by visiting the official websites-mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. To access their results, students must click on the result link and enter the required credentials, such as their roll number and application number.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Check scorecard release dates in the last five years

Year Result Date

2024 April 24

2023 May 25

2022 April 29

2021 July 29

2020 July 27

Past trends indicate that MP Board Class 10 and 12 results are usually announced in late April or May. However, due to the nationwide lockdown and Covid-19 pandemic, results were delayed until July in 2020 and 2021. In 2023, results were declared on May 25, whereas in 2024, they were released earlier on April 24.

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Last Year's Performance

In 2024, out of 8,27,563 registered students, 8,21,545 appeared for the exams, including 4,12,654 boys and 4,08,891 girls.

The pass percentage for the Class 12 exam improved from 55.28% in 2023 to 64.48% in 2024. Meanwhile, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 58.10% in 2024.

Division-Wise Qualified Students:

First Division: 305,019 students (133,357 boys and 171,662 girls).

Second Division: 169,843 students (89,392 boys and 80,451 girls).

Third Division: 2,145 students (1,351 boys and 794 girls).

Anushka Agarwal from Gyan Jyoti English Medium HS School, Mandla, secured the top position in the MP Board Class 10 exam, scoring 495 out of 500 marks.