MPBSE Board Exam 2025 Admit Card Released, Check Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of MPBSE to download the admit cards.

The MP Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 19, 2025, while Class 12 exams will take place from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Practical examinations for both classes are scheduled from February 10 to March 15, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift from 9am to 12pm.



Steps to check results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Key Changes In Exam Pattern

The 2025 board exams will feature significant modifications to the evaluation scheme:

Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers of 100 marks will now be split into two parts:

Theory: 75 marks

Internal Assessment: 25 marks

For Class 12, practical subjects will have:

Theory: 70 marks

Internal Assessment: 30 marks

Theory subjects will be assessed on:

Theory: 80 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks



The updated structure:

Objective Questions: 6 marks

Fill in the blanks: 6 marks

True/False: 6 marks

Match the correct answer: 6 marks

Answer in one sentence: 6 marks

2-mark questions (12 questions, 30 words each): 24 marks

3-mark questions (3 questions, 75 words each): 9 marks

4-mark questions (3 questions, 120 words each): 12 marks