MP SET 2025 Delayed Due To Unavoidable Reasons, New Date Announced Soon

The Madhya Pradesh State Eligible Test (MP SET) 2025 has been postponed by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) due to unavoidable reasons. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on January 11, 2026. The new date will be announced later on.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, the said examination is hereby postponed. The new date for the examination will be announced separately. All other conditions mentioned in the advertisement shall remain unchanged," MPPSC said in a statement.

The MP SET test will consist of two papers, Paper 1, which is mandatory and will have 50 objective-type questions, and Paper 2, which will have 100 questions. The exam is scheduled for three hours. Paper 1 will contain 100-mark questions, whereas Paper 2 will contain 200-mark questions.

The MP SET (Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test) is a state-level examination conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) on behalf of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in universities and colleges (government and private) across Madhya Pradesh. It is equivalent to the UGC NET exam but valid only within Madhya Pradesh state.

Qualifying Marks:

Requirements Candidates in the General category must receive at least 40% in order to be eligible for the MP SET 2025, while those in the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) categories must receive at least 35%.