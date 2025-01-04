MP Metro Rail Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For Various Posts, Salary Up To 1.45 Lakh

MPMRCL Recruitment 2025: Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) has started the application process for the recruitment of various posts. The recruitment drive aims to fill 26 vacancies for Senior Supervisor/Operations, Supervisor/Operations, and Senior Supervisor/Supervisor (Security). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website, mpmetrorail.com. Candidates can submit their online applications until January 17, 2025.

The official notification states: "MPMRCL invites applications for Backlog/New posts from qualified and experienced candidates of Railways/Railway PSUs/Metro organisations/Metro PSUs OR Private firms serving Metro organisations/Consultant firms serving Metro organisations on a 'CONTRACT' basis for the following posts on standard terms and conditions. The appointment is initially for 3 years, extendable up to 5 years or up to the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier, or as per the needs of the Project."

MPMRCL Recruitment 2025: Pay Scale

Senior Supervisor

Grade I: Rs 46,000 to Rs 1,45,000

Grade II: Rs 40,000 to Rs 1,25,000

Supervisor

Grade I: Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,10,000

Grade II: Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,00,000

Candidates must upload self-attested copies of the following relevant documents during the online submission of their application as proof of eligibility:

Age Proof: Matriculation Certificate or equivalent.

Essential Qualification: Certificate(s) as prescribed in the notification.



Experience: Certificates from previous employers, along with the appointment/office order of joining the current organisation.

Current Pay Details: Office order reflecting the present pay scale and promotion to the current grade.



Experience Summary: A brief, summarised description of relevant experience.

Latest Salary Slips: Copies of salary slips for the last three months.

NOC and Vigilance Clearance: No Objection Certificate and Vigilance Clearance from the present employer, or an undertaking.