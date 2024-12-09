MP Board Exams 2025: Pattern Changed, Number Of Long Answer Questions Reduced

MP Board Exams 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the datesheet for board exams. The complete schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams is now available on the MPBSE's official website. Along with the datesheet, the board has introduced a revised exam pattern for the upcoming examinations. Students can access the sample papers reflecting these changes on the official site to aid their preparation.

Exam Schedule

The MP Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 19, 2025, while Class 12 exams will take place from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Practical examinations for both classes are scheduled from February 10 to March 15, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift from 9am to 12pm.

Key Changes In Exam Pattern

The 2025 board exams will feature significant modifications to the evaluation scheme:

Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers of 100 marks will now be split into two parts:

Theory: 75 marks

Internal Assessment: 25 marks

For Class 12, practical subjects will have:

Theory: 70 marks

Internal Assessment: 30 marks

Theory subjects will be assessed on:

Theory: 80 marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

Revised Question Paper Format

As per the new pattern, students will face more two-mark short answer questions, while the number of long answer questions has been reduced.

The updated structure:

Objective Questions: 6 marks

Fill in the blanks: 6 marks

True/False: 6 marks

Match the correct answer: 6 marks

Answer in one sentence: 6 marks

2-mark questions (12 questions, 30 words each): 24 marks

3-mark questions (3 questions, 75 words each): 9 marks

4-mark questions (3 questions, 120 words each): 12 marks

Preparation Guidelines

Students preparing for the MP Board Exams 2025 are advised to review the syllabus, marking scheme, and revised exam pattern thoroughly. The MP Board Sample Paper 2025, available on the official website, will provide insights into the updated question format and assist in effective revision.

With around two and a half months left for the examinations, students are advised to focus on strategic preparation to maximize their performance.