MP Board Exams 2025: Pattern Changed, Number Of Long Answer Questions Reduced

MP Board Exams 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the datesheet for board exams. The complete schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams is now available on the MPBSE's official website. Along with the datesheet, the board has introduced a revised exam pattern for the upcoming examinations. Students can access the sample papers reflecting these changes on the official site to aid their preparation.
Exam Schedule
The MP Board Class 10 exams will be conducted from February 27 to March 19, 2025, while Class 12 exams will take place from February 25 to March 25, 2025. Practical examinations for both classes are scheduled from February 10 to March 15, 2025. All exams will be held in a single shift from 9am to 12pm.
Key Changes In Exam Pattern
The 2025 board exams will feature significant modifications to the evaluation scheme:
Class 10 and Class 12 theory papers of 100 marks will now be split into two parts:
- Theory: 75 marks
- Internal Assessment: 25 marks
For Class 12, practical subjects will have:
- Theory: 70 marks
- Internal Assessment: 30 marks
Theory subjects will be assessed on:
- Theory: 80 marks
- Internal Assessment: 20 marks
Revised Question Paper Format
As per the new pattern, students will face more two-mark short answer questions, while the number of long answer questions has been reduced.
The updated structure:
- Objective Questions: 6 marks
- Fill in the blanks: 6 marks
- True/False: 6 marks
- Match the correct answer: 6 marks
- Answer in one sentence: 6 marks
- 2-mark questions (12 questions, 30 words each): 24 marks
- 3-mark questions (3 questions, 75 words each): 9 marks
- 4-mark questions (3 questions, 120 words each): 12 marks
Preparation Guidelines
Students preparing for the MP Board Exams 2025 are advised to review the syllabus, marking scheme, and revised exam pattern thoroughly. The MP Board Sample Paper 2025, available on the official website, will provide insights into the updated question format and assist in effective revision.
With around two and a half months left for the examinations, students are advised to focus on strategic preparation to maximize their performance.