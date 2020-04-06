Madhya Pradesh Board To Resume Class 10, 12 Board Exams Only For Crucial Subjects

Madhya Pradesh Board will conduct exams only for main subjects after lockdown is over

Following in CBSE's footsteps, Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to hold pending board examinations only for those subjects which are crucial for a student's admission to higher education institutes. The board had postponed class 10 and class 12 exams which were scheduled between March 20 and April 11, 2020.

Keeping the future of the students in mind, the board has decided not to conduct the exam for all the papers which were postponed due to coronavirus outbreak. The board will hold examination for only such papers which are mandatory for admission to undergraduate courses. The assessment and marking scheme for rest of the papers will be released separately.

The board, whenever the exams are held, will conduct the examinations only for the following subjects for High School (class 10) students: First Language Special - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, or Urdu, and Second and Third Language (General) - Hindi.

For Higher Secondary and Vocational students, exam will be held only for the following papers: Biology, Higher Mathematics, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Political Science, Book-keeping and Accountancy, Business Economics, Crop Production and Horticulture, Animal Husbandry Milk Trade, Poultry Farming and Fishery, Still Life and Design, History of Indian Art, Anatomy Physiology and Heath, Elements of Science, and Vocational Course (Paper One, Two, and Three).

The Board will decide on the fresh dates for exams which were postponed after taking due assessment of the situation 10 days' after the lockdown is over. Until then, the board has requested not to believe any rumors about the exam dates.

The board has also notified that the evaluation work for board exam answer sheets was to begin from March 21 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The evaluation process will now begin 3 days' after the lockdown is over.

