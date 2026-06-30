Mother Pawned Gold Bangles For College Fee, Daughter's Flipkart Journey Inspires Many

A Bengaluru-based woman working at Flipkart has shared an emotional story about her mother's sacrifice and how it became the foundation of her success. Anusmita Mohapatra recalled how her mother pawned her gold bangles to arrange money for her college admission, ensuring that her education did not stop due to financial difficulties.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Anusmita said her mother never hesitated before taking the step. "My mother put her gold bangles in finance to pay my college admission fee. She didn't think twice. She just did it. Because that's what she does," she wrote.

For Anusmita, getting a job at Flipkart was not just a career achievement but a reminder of her mother's hard work and sacrifices. She said every day at work motivates her because it represents the efforts her mother made for her future.

"This job isn't just a job. It's proof that her sacrifice meant something. That the girl whose mother pawned her gold to send her to college made it somewhere worth going," she said.

The emotional video shared by Anusmita shows moments with her mother along with glimpses of her professional life. Through the post, she dedicated her success to her mother and thanked her for always supporting her dreams.

She also mentioned that she does not often talk about this part of her life, but wanted to share it as a tribute to her mother. "Ma - this one's for you. Everything is for you. Always," she wrote.

The story has received appreciation online, with many users praising the bond between the mother and daughter. Anusmita's journey highlights how a parent's sacrifices and belief can become a powerful motivation for a child to achieve their dreams.