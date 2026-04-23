Mizoram Board HSLC Result 2026 Released: Check Steps To Download Marksheet

MBSE HSLC result 2026 Out: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Class 10 (HSLC) Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online on the official website mbse.edu.in using their roll number and registration number.

Students can also download their marksheet from the website. Along with the result, important details like passing marks, result statistics, and instructions have also been shared.

Details required to check result

Make sure you have these ready:

Roll Number (from your admit card)

Registration Number (from your admit card)

How to check MBSE Class 10 Result 2026

Follow these simple steps:

Go to the official website: mbse.edu.in

Click on the link "HSLC Result 2026" on the homepage

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future use

Students should carefully check all the details mentioned on their marksheet, such as their name, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. If there is any mistake, they should quickly contact their school or the board office to get it corrected.