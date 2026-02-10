Ministry Of Skill Development Offers BFSI Internships For Class 12 Pass Candidates

Ministry Offers Free One Month Online Internships In BFSI Sector
- The Ministry offers free one-month online BFSI internships for Class 12 pass candidates
- Internships include GST, Income Tax, Financial Reporting, Stock Market Analysis, and Financial Modelling
- Eligibility for all programs includes Class 10, 12 pass, graduates, and postgraduates
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is providing free, one-month online internships in the BFSI sector for Class 12 pass candidates. Applicants can choose from various internship programs conducted by the Ministry.
1. GST Proficient Internship Program
- Duration: 1 month
- Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
- Key learning: GST laws, GST returns, filing process, documentation, taxation skills
2. Income Tax Specialist Internship Program
- Duration: 1 month
- Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
- Key learning: Tax filing, compliance, audits, income tax laws, latest tax regulations
3. Financial Reporting Internship
- Duration: 1 month
- Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
- Key learning: Financial statements, balance sheets, income and cash flow statements, GAAP and IFRS standards
4. Advanced Stock Market Analysis & Trading Internship
- Key learning: Technical analysis tools, market trend evaluation, stock performance analysis, advanced trading strategies, and risk management techniques
5. Advanced Financial Modelling & Valuation Internship
- Duration: 1 month
- Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
- Key learning: Advanced financial modelling, Excel-based data analysis, real-world case studies, capital markets, M&A, and investment decision-making frameworks
To apply candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Ministry.