Ministry Of Skill Development Offers BFSI Internships For Class 12 Pass Candidates

The Ministry of Skill Development offers free one-month online BFSI internships for Class 12 pass candidates covering GST, tax, financial reporting, and more.

Ministry Offers Free One Month Online Internships In BFSI Sector
  • The Ministry offers free one-month online BFSI internships for Class 12 pass candidates
  • Internships include GST, Income Tax, Financial Reporting, Stock Market Analysis, and Financial Modelling
  • Eligibility for all programs includes Class 10, 12 pass, graduates, and postgraduates
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is providing free, one-month online internships in the BFSI sector for Class 12 pass candidates. Applicants can choose from various internship programs conducted by the Ministry. 

1. GST Proficient Internship Program

  • Duration: 1 month
  • Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
  • Key learning: GST laws, GST returns, filing process, documentation, taxation skills

2. Income Tax Specialist Internship Program

  • Duration: 1 month
  • Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
  • Key learning: Tax filing, compliance, audits, income tax laws, latest tax regulations

3. Financial Reporting Internship

  • Duration: 1 month
  • Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
  • Key learning: Financial statements, balance sheets, income and cash flow statements, GAAP and IFRS standards

4. Advanced Stock Market Analysis & Trading Internship

  • Key learning: Technical analysis tools, market trend evaluation, stock performance analysis, advanced trading strategies, and risk management techniques

5. Advanced Financial Modelling & Valuation Internship

  • Duration: 1 month
  • Eligibility: Class 10, 12, graduates, postgraduates
  • Key learning: Advanced financial modelling, Excel-based data analysis, real-world case studies, capital markets, M&A, and investment decision-making frameworks

To apply candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Ministry.

