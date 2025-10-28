Ministry Of Home Affairs Releases Admit Cards For IB Security Assistant (Motor Transport)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued the admit cards for the Intelligence Bureau Security Assistant Motor Transport (SA MT) exam, which is scheduled on October 30. MHA invited applicants for 455 SA MT vacancies across India with remuneration ranging between Rs 21,700 to 69,100, plus admissible Central Government allowances.

Candidates who applied for the post can visit the official website of MHA and download their admit card after filling in their login credentials. The admit card will provide essential details like name, exam centre, reporting time, etc. Candidates are advised to check the admit card and contact the recruiter in case of any error.

The application was opened on September 6 and closed on September 28 at 11.59 pm. According to MHA, candidates are required to keep their application sequence number as it cannot be retrieved.

"Candidate's Application Sequence Number will be sent to the candidate through SMS and email on their registered mobile number and email ID, and it is the responsibility of the candidate to preserve it for future use. Further, if a candidate loses their mobile number and email ID, he/she cannot retrieve their Application Sequence Number on their own," it added.

There is a total of 138 exam centres across all states in India for the Tier-1 exam. "The candidate has to appear in Tier-I at the centre allotted to him/her out of his/her choice of five cities. There will be a negative marking of one fourth mark for each wrong answer. No marks will be awarded for an unattempted question. The questions marked as 'Mark for Review' by the candidates will not be considered for evaluation."

Qualified candidates will be shortlisted for the Tier-2 exam at ten times the number of vacancies, added the notification issued by MHA.

How to download the admit card:

Login to the MHA official website or National Career Service Project (ncs.gov.in). Scroll down to SA MT Admit Card and fill in your login credentials to download the admit card.