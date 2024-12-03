Ministry Of Education Reconstitutes Joint Seat Allocation Authority

The Ministry of Education has released a notification about the reconstitution of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The competent authority has decided to re-constitute JoSAA-2025 to conduct joint/common counseling for the academic year 2025-2026. The JoSAA- 2025 has been re-constituted with the following:

Professor Manindra Agarwal, Director, IIT Kanpur as the co-chairman and convener of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025

Professor K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT, Rourkela as the co-chairman.

Professor V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, as the member of the chairman, Joint Admission Board (IITs)

Professor B Ravi, Director, NITK, Surathkal, chairman, Central Seat Allocation Board- 2024 as the member of the JoSAA.

Professor Amit Mishra, Professor, IIT Kanpur, chairman of Joint Implementation Committee (IITs) 2025as the member of the board.



A technical committee had been constituted under the chairmanship of the former director of IIT-Kharagpur to look into the process flow differences between the counselling of Indian Institutes of Technology (ITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The technical committee had recommended joint seat allocation process from the academic year 2015 - 2016.



The common / joint counseling is conducted by JoSAA every year for allocation of seats to the undergraduate programmes of Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (LITs, NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other GFTIs) whose admissions are based on Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). For the purpose of common / joint counseling, the CSAB (NITs) and JAB (IITs) should enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

