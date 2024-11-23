Ministry of Education Inviting Applications For Deputy Secretary

Ministry of Education has invited applications for filling up vacancy for the post of Deputy Secretary on deputation basis in the National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI), New Delhi. One post is vacant for Deputy Secretary at General Central Service, Group A Gazetted, Ministerial. The post is entitled for a salary of Rs 15,600 -39,100 (PB-3) Grade Pay Rs 7,600.

Officers under the Central Government will be required to hold analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department;

Or

with five years service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in post in PB-3 in the scale of pay of Rs 15,600-39, 100 with Grade pay of Rs 6,600 or equivalent in the parent cadre or department.

The maximum age-limit for appointment on deputation basis should not exceed 56 years.

The applications along with relevant documents in support of qualifications and experience, etc, may be forwarded to "The Section Officer (Minority Cell), Department of Higher Education. Ministry of Education, New Delhi. The candidates who apply for the post will not be allowed to withdraw their candidature subsequently.

Applications must be sent (in duplicate) only in the prescribed proforma of the eligible candidates whose services can be spared immediately on selection, together with the certificate from the forwarding authority (in proforma Annexure-Il) along with the following documents: