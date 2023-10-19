Ministry Of Education Invites Applications For Phase 3 Of Yuva Sangam

Representative image.

Ministry of Education has launched the registration portal for phase 3 of Yuva Sangam under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB). The initiative has been introduced by the government with an aim to strengthen people-to-people connect between the youth across the country.

The event will have participants from nearly 20 higher educational institutions who will be visiting 22 states and Union territories in the country.

As part of the initiative, the government organises exposure tours for the youth including on-campus and off-campus students from one state to another. During the 5-7 days of visit the students will get an immersive experience of various facets of the state they are visiting and interact with the local youth.

Interested candidates belonging to the age group of 18-30 years mainly students, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) volunteers, employed/self-employed persons etc may register through the YUVA SANGAM portal to participate in the phase.

The Yuva Sangam has been launched in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that focuses on experiential learning and imbibing knowledge of the rich diversity of India. It is an on-going cultural exchange with the celebration of diversity at its core wherein participants gain an immersive experience of diverse facets of life, natural landforms, development landmarks, recent achievements, and youth connect in the host state.

The Ministry of Education is responsible for the selection of youth and conducting tours through Higher Education Institutes.