Ministry Of Education Hiring Various Positions For Samagra Shiksha Project

Ministry of Education, EdCIL has invited on-line applications from eligible candidates for chief consultant (2 positions), senior consultant (4 positions) and consultants (12 positions) on contractual basis for TSG – Samagra Shiksha Project.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Ministry of Education for detailed information. The last date of submission of online application TSG-Samgra Shiksha has been extended till August 6, 2024. The previous deadline to fill the applications is July 30, 2024.

Chief Consultants

Chief Consultants will be entitled for a pay of Rs 1,20,000-Rs 1,50,000. Candidates not above the age of 45 years, having a master's degree in social sciences/Education/Linguistic Studies/MBA are leigible for the post of NCF, Multilinguism, Text Book. The candidate must have scored at least 60 per cent in master's degree from a recognised university.



Candidates having a master's degree/MTech in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems/Technology with at least 60 per cent from a recognised university can apply for the the post of Chief Consultant at NDEAR and VSK.

Senior Consultants

Four positions are vacant for the post of Senior Consultants. The salary for this jobs will range between Rs 1,00,000- 1,20,000.



Candidates having a master's degree in Civil Engineering / Architecture/ BTech(Civil) with MBA or 2 years PG Diploma in Management with atleast 60 per cent from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the post.

Those having a master's degree in social sciences/education/social work with at least 60 per cent from a recognised university can also apply for the post.

Those having a master's degree / MTech in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems/Technology with at least 60 per cent from a recognised university can apply.

Candidates having a master's degree in social science / educational/ social work/BTech/MBA or 2 years PG diploma in Research Management with at least 60% from a recognized university are also eligible.



The complete details of the various job positions and salary will be available on https://www.edcilindia.co.in/TCareers



Samagra Shiksha is an integrated centrally sponsored scheme for school education launched in 2018-19.

