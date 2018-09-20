Ministry Of Culture Announces 400 Fellowships For Outstanding Persons In the Field Of Culture

Ministry Of Culture Announces 400 Fellowships In the Field Of Culture

Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), Ministry of Culture has invited application for the recruitment of 400 Junior Fellowships and Senior Fellowships. There are a total of 44 vacancies out of which 200 are for Junior Fellowship and 200 are for Senior Fellowship. The selection of fellows would be done on the basis of an interview.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the fellowship, candidate should have completed their graduation degree in the fields/areas listed in para II (b) of the scheme.

The lower age limit for Junior Fellowship is 25 years and upper age limit is 40 years. The upper age limit for Senior Fellowship is also 40 years.

Age of the candidate will be calculated as on April 1, 2018 for the year 2018-19.

Application Process

The last date to apply for the fellowship is October 16, 2018. Follow the steps given below to apply:

Go to www.indiaculture.nic.in.

Click on MoC Schemes Application.

Click on Registration and complete the registration process.

Use the username and password generated after registration for login.

Go to Current Scheme status.

Click on the appropriate scheme, fill the form and submit.

About the scheme

These fellowships are awarded for undertaking research oriented projects. These fellowships are not intended for providing training, conducting workshops, seminars or documenting memoirs or writing autobiographies, fiction etc.

Those candidates who are selected for the Junior Fellowship will be awarded a monthly stipend of Rs. 10,000 while those whoa re selected for Senior Fellowship will be given a monthly stipend of Rs. 20,000.

