Microsoft Offers Free GitHub Courses To Learn AI, Data Science And Machine Learning

Students and beginners who want to learn artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine learning can access several free learning resources from Microsoft on GitHub.

These courses cover basic concepts and also include lessons, quizzes, coding exercises and projects. Students can go through the lessons at their own pace and practise what they learn.

Here are four Microsoft courses that students can explore for free.

1. Data Science For Beginners

Microsoft's Data Science For Beginners course is designed for those who are new to data science. The course covers topics such as working with data, statistics, data analysis and data visualisation.

The curriculum includes lessons, quizzes and assignments. It also uses practical examples to help learners understand the topics.

2. Machine Learning For Beginners

The Machine Learning For Beginners course is aimed at students who want to understand the basics of machine learning.

The 12-week curriculum has 26 lessons and 52 quizzes It covers different machine learning methods and includes practical exercises. The course mainly uses Python and Scikit-learn for the lessons.

3. AI For Beginners

Microsoft's AI For Beginners course introduces learners to the basics of artificial intelligence.

The course runs for 12 weeks and has 24 lessons. It covers topics including neural networks, deep learning, computer vision and AI ethics. The lessons also include practical work using tools such as TensorFlow and PyTorch.

4. Generative AI For Beginners

Students interested in newer AI tools can explore Microsoft's Generative AI For Beginners course.

The course has 21 lessons and focuses on the basics of generative AI and how applications using the technology can be built. The lessons include explanations as well as coding examples.

Where To Find These Courses

All four resources are available through Microsoft's official GitHub repositories. Microsoft also lists these courses among its learning resources for students.

Students can access the lessons online and use the available exercises and projects to practise their skills.