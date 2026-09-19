Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law

US President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday authorizing new sanctions designed to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, shortly after it received congressional approval this week.

The legislation takes aim at Russia's energy and defense sectors, alongside President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.

It also targets Moscow's so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to evade Western sanctions, and allows Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.

This could potentially cover China and India, and furthers efforts to cut off revenue financing Moscow's war.

The Republican-led House of Representatives passed the package by a 262-159 vote on Wednesday.

The bill would also target companies and foreign actors supporting Russia's military, and extend sanctions involving Iran.

But the broad powers to impose tariffs sparked an unusual split among Democrats, who largely support Ukraine but have resisted handing Trump wider authority over trade.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said the legislation's passage was symbolic and thanked US lawmakers.

India said on Thursday it would continue buying oil "through diversified sourcing."

Trump's signing of the bill also comes a week before he is due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington.

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