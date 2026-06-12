MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to announce the MHT CET Result 2026 for the 1st Attempt PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group shortly on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards using their registered login credentials.

As per the PCB result notification, a total of 2,84,063 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 2,63,213 appeared. The notification also revealed that 11 students secured a perfect 100 percentile. Meanwhile, PCM candidates are awaiting their first-attempt results, which are expected to be announced soon. The scorecard will contain subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, and other key details required for the admission process.

How to Download MHT CET PCM Scorecard 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their result:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET PCM Result 2026 link.

Log in using the registered Email ID and Password.

The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The scorecard will be available only through the candidate login portal.

What After MHT CET Result 2026?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will have to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for engineering admissions across Maharashtra. Aspirants should keep important documents such as the MHT CET scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, domicile certificate, Aadhaar card and category certificates ready for counselling and document verification.

MHT CET Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Here For Latest Updates