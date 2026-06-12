MHT CET Result 2026 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is expected to announce the MHT CET Result 2026 for the 1st Attempt PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) group shortly on its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates who appeared for the engineering entrance examination will be able to download their scorecards using their registered login credentials.
As per the PCB result notification, a total of 2,84,063 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 2,63,213 appeared. The notification also revealed that 11 students secured a perfect 100 percentile. Meanwhile, PCM candidates are awaiting their first-attempt results, which are expected to be announced soon. The scorecard will contain subject-wise percentile scores, overall percentile, and other key details required for the admission process.
How to Download MHT CET PCM Scorecard 2026?
Candidates can follow these steps to download their result:
- Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
- Click on the MHT CET PCM Result 2026 link.
- Log in using the registered Email ID and Password.
- The scorecard will appear on the screen.
- Download and save the result for future reference.
The scorecard will be available only through the candidate login portal.
What After MHT CET Result 2026?
After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will have to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for engineering admissions across Maharashtra. Aspirants should keep important documents such as the MHT CET scorecard, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, domicile certificate, Aadhaar card and category certificates ready for counselling and document verification.
MHT CET Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Here For Latest Updates
MHT CET Result 2026 Live: PCB Exam Statistics
As per the official data: Registered candidates: 2,84,063 Appeared candidates: 2,63,213 Male candidates appeared: 1,03,360 Female candidates appeared: 1,59,848 Other category candidates appeared: 5
As per the official data:
Registered candidates: 2,84,063
Appeared candidates: 2,63,213
Male candidates appeared: 1,03,360
Female candidates appeared: 1,59,848
Other category candidates appeared: 5
MHT CET Result 2026 Live: CAP Registration Next
Once the MHT CET Result 2026 is released for PCM, the CET Cell will begin the CAP counselling process. Candidates seeking admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes will have to complete online registration and fill their preferred college and course choices.
MHT CET Result 2026 Live: PCB Scorecard Link Active
The Maharashtra State CET Cell has activated the MHT CET 2026 PCB First Attempt scorecard link on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results by logging in through the candidate portal. To check their scorecards, candidates need to click on the “CET Result” tab on the homepage and enter their login credentials. The scorecard contains percentile scores and other important details related to the examination.