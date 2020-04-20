Maharashtra AAC CET Postponed

The state level entrance exam, MHT CET, for admission to undergraduate courses has been postponed.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for admission to Fine Art and Applied Art courses which was scheduled to be held on May 10 and May 11 has been postponed. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released a notification regarding this. "MAH-AAC-CET 2020, which was scheduled on 10th and 11th of May 2020 has been postponed till further orders. Kindly visit website (www.mahacet.org) for the regular Updates and Notices," it has said.

The MCA CET, held for admission to first year course of post graduate degree course in Computer Application, has also been postponed.

The state level entrance exam, MHT CET, for admission to undergraduate courses which was scheduled to be held from April 13 to April 23 has also been postponed. It is held for admission to undergraduate professional programmes in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture etc. According to the data available on the MHT CET website, this year the State CET Cell of Maharashtra received applications from 4,48,690 students for appearing in MHT CET exam. Out of these, 9,635 applications were not completed on time and the final application count was 4,39,055. MHT CET will be held in computer-based mode. The exam will be held over multiple shifts and hence the raw marks scored by candidates will be normalized. The normalization formula is available on the official MHT CET website.

