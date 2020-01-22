MHRD, Ministry Of Parliamentary Affairs Partner For Online Youth Parliament Programme

MHRD and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have partnered for Online Youth Parliament Programme

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs have come together for Online Youth Parliament Programme to commemorate 70 years of Constitution.

The Ministries have decided to make the programme online to increase the outreach of Youth Parliament Programme. The online version will be facilitated through the web-portal of National Youth Parliament scheme.

Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has been implementing off-line Youth Parliament programme since 1966 in Schools under the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi and NDMC, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Universities/ Colleges. Around 18,000 students of 300 educational institutions participate through off-line Youth Parliament programme every year.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun the initiative to get more schools to participate in the scheme. All recognized educational institutes can participate in this scheme. The last date for educational institutes to register for the scheme has also been extended to February 28, 2020.

After registration, each institute will be able to conduct youth parliament sittings. Students who take part in the Youth Parliament will get a Digital 'Certificate of Participation' and Teachers-in-charge and Heads of Institution will get a 'Certificate of Appreciation'.

Not just CBSE but AICTE approved institutes will also be encouraged to participate in the programme this year.

